Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bodycam Footage of Second Call

The jury is shown bodycam footage of the second of three 911 calls made on that day. The victim, Collin Turner, and defendant, Bree Kuhn, speak with officers and speak about what may have cause the argument. (9/24/24)  MORE

Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Collin Turner Bodycam

Bree Kuhn Bodycam

Bree Kuhn & Collin Turner

Couple's Fight Turns Deadly After Multiple 911 Calls

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Splitscreen of defendant sobbing and judge on bench

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Defendant Has Outburst Before Openings

Older, male defendant with grey hair and a goatee wears an orange jump suit.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Opening Statements to Begin Soon

sarah boone and handwritten paper

Judge Allows Sarah Boone to Use Battered Spouse Defense

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone to Claim Self-Defense at Murder Trial

attorney in interview

Attorney of Courtney Clenney’s Parents Previews Upcoming Trial

