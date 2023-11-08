Kowalski Family Attorney Talks to Court TV about Deliberations

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Plaintiff's attorney Gregory Anderson told Court TV's Channel Painter that he feels confident that the jury will decide in his clients' favor. He also previewed what's to come in the next phase of the 'Take Care of Maya' case. (11/8/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?