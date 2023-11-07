Maya Kowalski Leaves Courtroom as Lawyer Says She Exaggerated Symptoms

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ethen Shapiro, representing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, decried 'unnecessary medications given at dangerous doses' in his argument that the hospital did nothing to harm the Kowalskis. He said Maya's behaviors were exaggerations. (11/7/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?