Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

MI v. Shanda Vander Ark: Monsters in Plain Sight

In a case that shocked the nation, a mother and son stood trial for the unthinkable. Shanda Vander Ark, a once-promising law clerk, faced murder charges in the death of her own child. But was her eldest son a willing accomplice?   MORE

Latest Videos

mugshot woman and man

Julie Grant: ‘How Could a Parent Laugh at Their Child’s Abuse?’

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

Man standing over child on treadmill

'Treadmill Abuse Trial' Defense Speaks About Gregor's Appeal

Booking photo of man with mustache and little girl

Father Charged with First-Degree Murder in Hot Car Death

Katrina Baur mugshot.

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

mugshot of woman with quote from lawyer

Misty Roberts' Attorney Says She's Innocent

A woman holds her hand to her face while reading a letter in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Emotional Victim Impact Statements

Christopher Gregor stands in court

Gregor Remembers Son at Sentencing: 'I Loved Him and I Still Do'

Christopher Gregor with his son.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

mugshot of parents

Parents Accused of Keeping 4-Year-Old in Cage

Elijah Vue

Casey Anthony Judge Weighs in on Elijah Vue Case

Court TV producer Cody Thomas returns to Florida where Madeline Soto's body was discovered and retraces Stephan Sterns' steps. Sterns was charged with sexual abuse of a minor days after Soto was found on March 1 in a wooded area.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Court TV Retraces Stephans Sterns' Steps

MORE VIDEOS