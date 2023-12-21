Murder in Paradise Plot: Will Lindsay Shiver Go Home for the Holidays?

- Watch Live
Lindsay Shiver asked the court to grant her permission to travel to the U.S. Her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, appeared via Zoom to say doesn't want her released because he fears for his and their three sons' safety. (12/21/23)
