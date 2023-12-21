Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Court Arrival Ahead of Hearing

Lindsay Shiver is asking a judge to allow her to travel to the U.S. to be with her family for Christmas. Her estranged husband, Robert Shiver -- whom Lindsay allegedly tried to have killed -- is expected to speak. (12/21/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Lindsay Shiver's court arrival on 12/21/23.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Court Arrival Ahead of Hearing

Lindsay Shiver with her lawyer.

Lindsay Shiver Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

split screen of lindsay shiver and two men

Lindsay Shiver to be Formally Arraigned on Friday

Oscar Pistorius

Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole

Shakira, Shakira

Shakira Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Joran Van Der sloot walks in a video

Report: Aruba Asked DOJ For Joran van der Sloot Records

page tear from a transcript with highlighting

Joran van der Sloot's Confession: Examining His Story

a courtroom sketch shows a judge and 2 men

Natalee Holloway's Brother Doesn't Believe Joran van der Sloot

Beth Holloway speaks to court tv

'I Feel Pretty Victorious': Beth Holloway Speaks to Court TV

Holloway family attorney John Q. Kelly.

Holloway Family Attorney Speaks to Court TV

Joran van der Sloot prepares his confession.

Sentencing Memo Details How Natalee Holloway Died

Beth Holloway delivers a press conference.

Beth Holloway: 'We Got Justice for Natalee'

MORE VIDEOS