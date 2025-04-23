Murder of Madeline Soto: Stephan Sterns Testifies at Motions Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Sterns, who's accused of killing Madeline Soto, 13, testified at a hearing regarding a separate case. He's charged with multiple counts of sex abuse and possession of child sex abuse material and wants Google and phone evidence suppressed. (4/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?