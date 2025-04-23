Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Murder of Madeline Soto: Stephan Sterns Testifies at Motions Hearing

Sterns, who's accused of killing Madeline Soto, 13, testified at a hearing regarding a separate case. He's charged with multiple counts of sex abuse and possession of child sex abuse material and wants Google and phone evidence suppressed. (4/23/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

man in orange prison jumper looks directly at camera as he walks by

austin chronister in court

Alleged Victim Testifies During Austin Chronister's Bond Hearing

photo of sean 'diddy' combs in monitor

Judge Refuses To Delay Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

profile of older man outside wearing a black suit.

9 Jurors Seated in Harvey Weinstein Retrial

Man on stage has sunglasses and is wearing all red satin and a gold medallion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Two-Month Delay of May 5th Trial

large guy is flanked by 2 police officers as they escort him out of a police station. Large guy wears a navy blazer and robin's egg blue sweater vest that looks like cashmere

Jury Selection Continues in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

handsome, middle-aged, grey haired man in a sharp suit.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug Attorney Brian Steele to Defense Team

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Conviction To US Supreme Court

Victor Martinez-Hernandez police video

Jury Reaches Verdict in Rachel Morin Murder Trial

long-haired, bearded man on a stage with a microphone

Russell Brand Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK

Jesus Monroy in court

Judge Grants Jesus Monroy Bond

Jesus Monroy Running

Video of Jesus Monroy, Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Running From Police

