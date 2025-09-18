Nurse Accused of Poisoning Friend For Insurance Payout Is Denied Bail

- Watch Live
Meggan Sundwall, a nurse who is accused of murder in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry, has been denied bail. Prosecutors accuse Sundwall of poisoning Terry with a fatal dose of insulin so she could collect $1.5 million insurance policy. (9/18/25) MORE
