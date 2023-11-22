Potted Plant Porch Pirate

A Florida man was caught on home security video loading his SUV with multiple items from the home's porch -- including a massive potted plant. He stole so much stuff that he actually had trouble closing his SUV's hatchback. (11/22/23)

Latest Videos

Michael Mattioli

Michael Mattioli Describes How He Retrained Joel Acevedo

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger

‘The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ Premieres Sunday Nov. 12

Zachary Ty Bryan booking photo

‘Home Improvement’ Alum Facing Felony Assault Charges

Pursehouse listens to verdict

Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

7-11 employees beat thief.

7-Eleven Employees Deliver Beatdown to Alleged Serial Thief

Target TV Thief Returns to Store to Steal Bigger TV

Mauricio Guerrero listens as his sentence is read.

Stalker in the Attic Case: Sentencing

Mauricio Guerrero stands as he addresses the court during sentencing

Mauricio Guerrero Addresses Court During Sentencing

Mauricio Guerrero and his attorney appear in court

Stalker in the Attic Sentencing: Defense Asks for Leniency

Stalker in the Attic Trial: Jury Reaches a Split Verdict

Stalker in the Attic Trial: Day 2 Recap

Booking photo of Mauricio Guerrero

NH v. Guerrero: Stalker in the Attic Trial

MORE VIDEOS