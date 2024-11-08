Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Press Conference Held Detailing Suzanne Simpson's Disappearance

Officials hold a press conference to discuss details in Suzanne Simpson's disappearance and their continued efforts find Suzanne. One month after Simpson disappeared, Brad Simpson has been charged with her murder. (11/8/24) MORE

folder icon Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon

Latest Videos

Suzanne Simpson Press Conference

Press Conference Held Detailing Suzanne Simpson's Disappearance

Inmate talks to a journalisy

Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer's Shocking Revelation

middle-aged woman in sunglasses speaks to a reporter outside

Craig Lewis' Defense Attorney Speaks to Court TV

Man accused of murder listens as verdict is read.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

female attorney speaks aloud in court

Burned Alive Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal Closing Argument

Female attorney delivers argument as male defendant looks on.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone Claims Bad Rulings, Prosecutorial Misconduct

split screen of prosecutor and craig lewis

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Craig Lewis

Jury Selection Begins in Burned Alive Murder Trial

female celebrity

Director/Actress Donates Her Salary to Victim Advocacy Organizations

James Owens joins CourtTV

Sarah Boone's Attorney Reacts to Verdict

Sarah Boone Guilty

Verdict Reached in Suitcase Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS