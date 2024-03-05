School Shooter Dad Trial: Jury Selection Underway

James Crumbley faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the Oxford High School shooting in which his 15-year-old son killed four students and injured seven people. Crumbley's wife was found guilty of the same charges. (3/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

James Crumbley mug shot.

School Shooter Dad Trial: Jury Selection Underway

James Crumbley said he believes it would be

James Crumbley: Former Students Taking Stand is 'Prejudicial'

James Crumbley will face four involuntary manslaughter charges when his trial starts in March.

School Shooter Dad James Crumbley's Trial Set to Start in March

James Crumbley wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case.

James Crumbley Wants Jury From Another County

police respond to shooting scene and inset box of press conference

Injuries Reported After Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Parade

pictures of Oxford victims and craig shilling

Justin Shilling's Father Speaks Out After Jennifer Crumbley Verdict

Ven Johnson speaks after Jennifer Crumbley's conviction.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Victims' Attorney Reacts After Verdict

The foresperson in the School Shooter Mom Trial speaks.

School Shooter Mom Trial Foreperson: "Lives Hung in the Balance"

Victim Justin Shilling's father reacts to Crumbley verdict.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Victim's Dad Talks to Court TV After Verdict

Jennifer Crumbley verdict announced.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Watch the Verdict

No verdict was reached in the School Shooter Mom Trial.

School Shooter Mom Trial: No Verdict After First Day of Deliberations

Crumbley jury asks a question.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jury Asks Another Question

MORE VIDEOS