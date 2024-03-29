Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Beverly McCallum, who's accused in the 2002 death of husband Robert Caraballo, will decide today whether or not she'll testify in her own defense. Plus, the big headlines trending in true crime in this full episode of Opening Statements. (3/29/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?