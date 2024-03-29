Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Beverly McCallum, who's accused in the 2002 death of husband Robert Caraballo, will decide today whether or not she'll testify in her own defense. Plus, the big headlines trending in true crime in this full episode of Opening Statements. (3/29/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Julie standing on-set with a pic of Beverly McCallum on the monitor.

Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Julie at the desk with a picture of Rachel Morin on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Rachel Morin is Gone But Not Forgotten'

Lil Rod and Diddy.

Diddy's Former Producer Files Suit, Lays Out Jaw Dropping Allegations

Julie Grant at the desk with a photo of Sebastian on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Stop Threatening Sebastian's Parents, Focus on the Search

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Julie Grant with a picture of Donna Adelson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Explains Why She Believes Donna Adelson is Delusional

Court TV takes a look at Beverly McCallum, a complicated woman with a complicated life.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Beverly McCallum's Timeline of Allegations

The case was originally referred to as 'Jack in the box.' Thirteen years later, investigators finally received a tip from a woman in Texas.

From the 'Jack in the Box' Murder to the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Blueberry farmer Gordon Devries, who found Robert Caraballo's body on his land.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Farmer Recalls Finding Victim's Body

File photo of Sean

Sean Combs Home Raids: Could Investigation Put 'Bad Boy' Behind Bars?

Julie Grant with a pic of Becky Hill's presser on the monitor.

Julie Grant Reflects On the 'Weirdest Press Conference I've Ever Seen'

MORE VIDEOS