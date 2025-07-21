Stephan Sterns Apologizes In Court: 'I Have Nothing But Sorrow'

Stephan Sterns offered an apology at his plea hearing, telling the Court, 'I have nothing but sorrow for her loss and I miss her all the time.' Sterns pleaded no contest to murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto and guilty to sexually abusing her. MORE

Stephan Sterns Accepts Plea Agreement, Sentenced for Madeline Soto's Death

Victim Impact Statements Read Prior To Stephan Sterns' Sentencing

Madeline Soto's Dad Hopes Inmates Give Sterns Same Horrors He Gave Her

Madeline Soto's Aunt: 'You Were the Bravest Little Girl I've Ever Met'

Stephan Sterns Pleads No Contest to Murder of Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns Plea Hearing Set For 1 Day Before Trial Set to Start

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Stephan Sterns Sex Abuse Case

