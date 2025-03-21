Trial & Error Sundays

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

Jailhouse calls between Stephan Sterns and his parents were released. In one, the man accused in the death and sexual assault of Madeleine Soto, 13, spoke about facing the death penalty, saying: "You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven." (3/21/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Graphic depicting that a phone call is taking place

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

Stephan Sterns appears in court

Stephan Sterns Fights To Keep Media Out Of Hearings

stephan sterns in court

Stephen Sterns Seen in Court Ahead of Sex Abuse Trial

close-up photo of a male with a mictophone

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

Diddy In Court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Court For Pretrial Hearing

photo of John-Paul and Mica Miller

New Lawsuits Allege Pastor John-Paul Miller Attacked Underage Girls

Photo of Jay-Z

Inside Jay-Z's Lawsuit Against Former Sex Assault Accuser

Rap artist an music mogul Jay-Z.

Jay-Z v. Jane Doe: Rapper Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs holding microphone

Attorney Withdraws From Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case

Mia Campos' family sits on court tv set

'Justice Is Coming': Mia Campos' Family Reacts to New Charges

Jay-Z & Diddy

Woman Withdraws Suit Accusing Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Rape

Famous Black man on a fancy stage holds a mic.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues NBC, Peacock and Ample for Defamation

MORE VIDEOS