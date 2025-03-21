Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

- Watch Live
Jailhouse calls between Stephan Sterns and his parents were released. In one, the man accused in the death and sexual assault of Madeleine Soto, 13, spoke about facing the death penalty, saying: "You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven." (3/21/25) MORE
