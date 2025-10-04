Victim to Verdict Banner The Idaho Four

Teen Girls Killed By Alleged Stalker: Murder or Hit-and-Run Accident?

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17, were on an e-bike when they were fatally struck by an SUV allegedly driven by a boy, 17, suspected of stalking one of them. He's charged with murder, but for now he's being treated as a juvenile. (10/3/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

14-year-old Derek Rosa, who's accused of killing his mother.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Bid to Have Judge Tossed From Case

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

menendez brothers

Were the Menendez Parole Hearings 'Rigged'?

Erik Menendez photo

Lyle Menendez Faces Parole Board After Erik Denied Release

erik menendez denied parole

Erik Menendez Denied Parole for Misbehavior in Prison

Erik Menendez parole hearing

A Look Outside Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing

Menendez brothers' parole hearings

Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

Sarah Grace Patrick

Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond in Killings of Mom, Stepdad

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

female witness testifying in court

Victim's Sister Pleads That Sarah Grace Patrick Not Be Released on Bond

MORE VIDEOS