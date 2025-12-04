Trinity Poague's Former Roommate Presents Damaging Text Messages

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Trinity Poague's former roommate Parris Purmort details text messages exchanges between the two including an alleged text from Poague stating, 'Why do I feel anger towards J.D.?' (12/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?