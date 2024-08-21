Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Where is Missing 13-Year-Old Na'Ziyah Harris?

There are new developments in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris, as police seem to be zeroing in on a sex offender currently in custody. Harris' cousin joins Court TV. Sean Finnegan's penalty phase continues into second day. (8/20/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jashanti Arriyonne Fonville

Missing: Where is Jashanti Fonville?

Photo of Na'Ziyah Harris

Suspect in Teen's Disappearance is Registered Sex Offender

Autumn Olivia Feltner

Missing: Where is Autumn Olivia Feltner?

combo image of man and woman

Missing Wife Trial: Human Remains Found on Dale Warner's Property

photo of smiling girl

Missing: Where is Chloe Elizabeth Janes?

picture of young girl

Missing: Where is Maziyah Helen Crippen?

woman smiles

Missing: Where is Mamta Kafle?

Maricris Drouaillet gives interview.

Maya Millete's Sister Wins Custody of Her Three Kids

A bald, middle-aged attorney wearing a purple suit and orange tie argues in court.

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers an argument. Judge is on the bench in the background.

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Katrina Baur mugshot.

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

Owen Shover and Aranda Briones.

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

