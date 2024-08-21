Where is Missing 13-Year-Old Na'Ziyah Harris?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
There are new developments in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris, as police seem to be zeroing in on a sex offender currently in custody. Harris' cousin joins Court TV. Sean Finnegan's penalty phase continues into second day. (8/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?