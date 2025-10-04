Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Seeks Accuser’s Name, Address

- Watch Live
Kimberly Sullivan, the Connecticut woman accused of holding her 32-year-old stepson captive for over 20 years, asked a judge to reveal her alleged victim's name and address. Charges against Sullivan include assault, kidnapping and cruelty. (10/3/25) MORE
