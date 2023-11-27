Young Thug RICO Trial: Defense Files Motion for Mistrial

Defense attorney Brian Steel, who represents rapper Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams), asked for a mistrial. Steel argued that the defense hadn’t seen all the slides the prosecution showed the jury during opening statements. (11/27/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

defendants in court

Young Thug RICO Trial: Day 1 Recap

Judge in Young Thug case.

Young Thug RICO Trial: Judge Grows Frustrated as Attorneys Argue

Young Thug's attorney asks for a mistrial.

Young Thug RICO Trial: Defense Files Motion for Mistrial

State’s Open Describing Young Thug’s ‘Violent Street Gang' Interrupted by Defense

Oscar Pistorius

Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole

Young Thug Jury Makeup

Opening Statements set to begin in Young Thug RICO Trial

Young Thug performs

Opening Statements in Young Thug RICO Case on Monday

Young Thug.

Did Johnny Cash Really Shoot a Man in Reno Just to Watch Him Die?

Hulk Hogan and his son, Nick Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s Son Charged with DUI

Shakira, Shakira

Shakira Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Rapper young thug appears in court

Judge Rules Young Thug Rap Lyrics Can Be Used as Evidence

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie

Cassie Settles Lawsuit Accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Rape, Abuse

MORE VIDEOS