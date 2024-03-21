Court TV Podcast: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Posted at 10:40 AM, March 21, 2024

It was a brutal double homicide in a small New England town. In January of 2017, police found Christine Sullivan and Jenna Pellegrini dead underneath the porch of a home in Farmington, New Hampshire. Prosecutors paint their accused killer, Timothy Verrill, as a paranoid drug dealer, alleging that he was involved in a drug trafficking operation with Sullivan and the home’s owner, her boyfriend Dean Smoronk and that he killed the two women believing that Pellegrini was a police informant. Defense attorneys maintain Verrill’s innocence and point to Dean as the possible killer. This week’s Court TV Podcast features both sides’ opening statements in full as the Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial gets underway.

For more on the Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial, Click Here.

Joshua Colwell is cross examined.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Cross Examined

Joshua Colwell is cross examined and is asked to specify his role as the drug dealing organization's enforcer. More

Joshua Colwell, former drug associate of victim Christine Sullivan, takes the stand.

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Former Drug Associate Takes Stand

Joshua Colwell, former drug associate of Christine Sullivan, takes the stand. Texts between he and Timothy Verrill are viewed by the jury. More

timothy verrill appears in court

NH v. Timothy Verrill: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial

Timothy Verrill is standing trial for a second time on charges he murdered two women after the first ended in a mistrial. More

