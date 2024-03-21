Court TV Podcast: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Opening Statements

It was a brutal double homicide in a small New England town. In January of 2017, police found Christine Sullivan and Jenna Pellegrini dead underneath the porch of a home in Farmington, New Hampshire. Prosecutors paint their accused killer, Timothy Verrill, as a paranoid drug dealer, alleging that he was involved in a drug trafficking operation with Sullivan and the home’s owner, her boyfriend Dean Smoronk and that he killed the two women believing that Pellegrini was a police informant. Defense attorneys maintain Verrill’s innocence and point to Dean as the possible killer. This week’s Court TV Podcast features both sides’ opening statements in full as the Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial gets underway.

