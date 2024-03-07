Deputies: TX mother mixed drink that sent son’s classmate to hospital

Posted at 9:34 AM, March 7, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas mother is accused of mixing a drink that sent her son’s classmate to a hospital.

jennifer rossi mugshot

This March 5, 2024, booking photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shows Jennifer Rossi. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, is charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Rossi was arrested Tuesday following the incident at Legacy Traditional School – Alamo Ranch.

Authorities said Rossi gave her son a sports drink bottle that contained a mixture of lemon, salt, and vinegar. She concocted the drink “to allegedly prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students.”

The “non-toxic” drink was then given to her son’s classmate during P.E. class. Shortly after consuming the mixture, the child “began experiencing nausea and a headache.”

The child was taken to a hospital, where “staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital.”

Need help keeping up with your true crime obsession? Sign up for COURT TV’s free newsletter for the latest crime stories, ongoing trial coverage and unsolved case files sent straight to your inbox.

More In:

Related Stories

photo of Madeline Soto

Documents: Madeline Soto Was Abused For Years

Documents obtained by Court TV indicate that police accuse Stephan Sterns of sexually abusing Madeline Soto when she was only 11. More

Kayla Montgomery wipes away a tear

Kayla Montgomery granted parole in Harmony Montgomery case

Kayla Montgomery, who witnessed Harmony's murder and helped hide her body, will walk out of prison on May 3. More

Kayla Montgomery addresses the parole baord

‘I’ve Been Working On Myself’: Kayla Montgomery Addresses Parole Board

A tearful Kayla Montgomery talked about her children and her future as the New Hampshire Parole Board granted her release. More

TRENDING

Kayla Montgomery wipes away a tear
Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.
Joel Souza testifies in court
Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,

LATEST NEWS

Kayla Montgomery wipes away a tear
Joel Souza testifies in court
jennifer rossi mugshot
Court TV logo

SCRIPPS NEWS

Ex-Congressional candidate wanted in Las Vegas murder turns self in
Florida officer arrested for child pornography after first day on job
Manslaughter trial begins for father of Michigan school shooter