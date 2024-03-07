Deputies: TX mother mixed drink that sent son’s classmate to hospital

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas mother is accused of mixing a drink that sent her son’s classmate to a hospital.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, is charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Rossi was arrested Tuesday following the incident at Legacy Traditional School – Alamo Ranch.

Authorities said Rossi gave her son a sports drink bottle that contained a mixture of lemon, salt, and vinegar. She concocted the drink “to allegedly prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students.”

The “non-toxic” drink was then given to her son’s classmate during P.E. class. Shortly after consuming the mixture, the child “began experiencing nausea and a headache.”

The child was taken to a hospital, where “staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital.”

Need help keeping up with your true crime obsession? Sign up for COURT TV’s free newsletter for the latest crime stories, ongoing trial coverage and unsolved case files sent straight to your inbox.