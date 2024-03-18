Judge: Chad Doerman’s rights were violated, alleged confession inadmissible

Posted at 11:35 AM, March 18, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV) — A judge has agreed to throw out the alleged murder confession of an Ohio father accused of killing his three sons.

On Friday, Clermont County Judge Richard P. Ferenc ruled that authorities violated Chad Doerman’s rights twice during their investigation. As a result, prosecutors cannot use any recordings from his interrogation.

chad doerman arrest

This image from bodycam video shows the June 15, 2023 arrest of Chad Doerman. (Scripps News Cincinnati)

The ruling, obtained by Court TV, states that Doerman’s rights were violated when a detective failed to “properly and fully advise” him of his Miranda rights. The ruling also says his rights were violated a second time when detectives failed to end the interrogation after Doerman “unequivocally and unambiguously invoked his right to counsel.”

Doerman is facing nearly two dozen charges in the June 15, 2023, murders of his three sons. He is charged with nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault in the deaths of 4-year-old Hunter, 7-year-old Clayton and 3-year-old Chase.

RELATED | Documents detail final moments before Chad Doerman allegedly executed his 3 sons

Doerman pleaded not guilty to the charges. In Jan., his defense filed a motion to suppress his confession, claiming deputies in the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office ignored Doerman’s request for a lawyer and interrogated him for three hours anyway, reported Scripps News Cincinnati.

