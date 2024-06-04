Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Brian Higgins Testimony | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 12:40 PM, June 4, 2024

PODCAST: Prosecutors say Karen Read hit John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer and her boyfriend of two years, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside of his friend’s house. She claims that she is being framed by someone who was inside that house. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features key testimony from Brian Higgins, which occurred on 5/24/2024 and 5/28/2024. Attorneys for the commonwealth and the defense question him about his relationship with the victim and the defendant, shedding new light on the details surrounding this case.

