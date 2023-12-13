KY v. Brice Rhodes: Witness to Murder Trial

By BETH HEMPHILL and EMILY KEAN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — The trial is underway for a Kentucky man police say is responsible for the stabbing deaths of two teenage brothers whose bodies were found burned behind an abandoned home in Louisville.

Brice Rhodes, 25, is facing three counts of murder, two counts of assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the deaths of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice “Reece” Gordon.

Rhodes is also facing murder charges for the shooting death of Christopher Jones, 40, who was shot and killed around the same time as Ordway and Gordon. In his opening statement, prosecutor Critt Cunningham told the jury that the teenagers had witnessed Jones’ murder and were killed as “discipline.”

Cunningham said that Rhodes stabbed Ordway and Gordon and dumped their bodies “like trash” behind an abandoned home on River Park Drive in the Shawnee Park neighborhood, which sits on the east side of Louisville along the Ohio River. A passerby found the bodies stabbed to death, and their remains burned.

Prosecutors say that Rhodes killed the teen inside his apartment while his mother and sister were out of town. Cunningham described Rhodes as working with others to carry the boys’ bodies out of his home in totes and load them into his vehicle before leaving the others to clean up.

Rhodes, who is facing the death penalty, has gone through multiple attorneys ahead of his trial. His demeanor resembles that of another former Court TV Legendary Trial defendant, Darrel Brooks, a sovereign citizen who represented himself pro se and was often removed from the courtroom to participate in a separate room where his outbursts could be controlled.

During his pre-trial hearing, Rhodes used threatening language and obscenities toward the judge and claimed his own attorneys were racist. Rhodes also argued that the Louisville Metro Police detectives were framing him for the murders of Ordway and Gordon.

Two Louisville homicide detectives both fabricated testimony and committed perjury,” Rhodes told Judge Cunningham. “You’re not trying to give me a fair chance and effective counsel … That’s OK. I’ll write the bar association.”

His former attorney, Brendan McLeod, withdrew his representation in 2016 after learning that the two victims were the grandchildren of his close friend. When McCloud tried to explain the situation to his client, Rhodes spit on him and later in court threatened him, saying, “I’ll see you when I get out.”

Rhodes’ case has been pending since 2016 and was scheduled for trial in January 2022 before Rhodes’ defense asked for a competency evaluation, claiming Rhodes had an “intellectual disability,” WDRB reported in April.

A psychiatrist from Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in Louisville, Dr. Timothy Allen, testified that while Rhodes does have a low IQ of 71, an anti-social personality disorder, anxiety and substance issues, he is mentally competent to stand trial. Allen said Rhodes is articulate, understands what is happening and “pretty much did everything we asked of him.”

But Griffiths pointed out that in his competency evaluation, Rhodes apparently would set up traps in his rooms to make sure nobody would sneak in, had hallucinations, and believed that the prosecutor in the case, among others, was trying to poison him.

Rhodes is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 12/12/23