Witness to Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Elizabeth Jones Brown delivers the State's closing in KY v. Brice Rhodes, who's accused of stabbing and burning the bodies of teen brothers Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, after they allegedly saw him kill Christopher Jones, 40. (12/18/23)   MORE

Prosecutor delivers closings in Rhodes case.

Brice Rhodes' defense attorney Tom Griffiths' delivers his closings.

Witness to Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Shanda Vander Ark talks about son's punishments.

Defendant Explains Telling Son To Drip Hot Sauce on Brother's Genitals

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Defendant Shanda Vander Ark Testifies

Paul Ferguson on cross-examination.

Victim's Brother on Cross: 'I suppose I didn't love him enough'

Paul Ferguson on the stand.

Ice Baths, Handcuffs, Starvation: Victim's Brother Recalls Torture

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Mom Told Cops Son Stopped Eating On His Own

Shanda Vander Ark has a panic attack in court.

Shanda Vander Ark Suffers Panic Attack in Court

Closing: Prosecutor Said Kenneth Herring Didn't Have to Die

GA v. Hannah Payne: Defense Closing Arguments

Charlie Adelson at his sentencing.

Charlie Adelson Declares 'I Maintain My Innocence' Before Sentencing

Donna Adelson in court on Dec. 11, 2023.

Donna Adelson Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-For-Hire Case

