O'Keefe Best Friend Testifies As Jury Sees Bar Video From Night He Died

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
John O'Keefe's best friend, Michael Camerano, testified as jurors saw surveillance video from a bar that they drank at on the night in question. Karen Read and a bunch of their friends were at the bar as well. (5/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?