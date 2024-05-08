O'Keefe Best Friend Testifies As Jury Sees Bar Video From Night He Died

John O'Keefe's best friend, Michael Camerano, testified as jurors saw surveillance video from a bar that they drank at on the night in question. Karen Read and a bunch of their friends were at the bar as well. (5/8/24)   MORE

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

Surveillance video from a bar with spotlight on one man.

O'Keefe's Family Clutches Tissues, Strains to See His Final Moments

Surveillance video of people at a bar.

Hospital surveillance footage.

Watch Gregor Leave ER as Nurses Scramble to Save 6-Year-Old Son's Life

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Former alleged cult member, Zulema Pastenes, testified that Chad Daybell mentioned that JJ Vallow

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Carly Gregg in court.

14-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mom: Can it Be Related to New Medication?

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

Lori Vallow's niece testifies.

Lori Vallow's Niece Called Chad Daybell 'Daddy', Thought He Had a Gift

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

Paramedic testifies in Karen Read case.

Paramedic: Karen Read Kept Saying: 'Is He Dead? Is He Dead?'

Witness testifies in Karen Read trial.

Paramedic Says her Memory of Karen Read's Statements Has 'Evolved'

