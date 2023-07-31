Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: What to expect

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (Court TV) – Emotions are expected to run high Monday when Lori Vallow Daybell is sentenced for the deaths of two of her children and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s previous wife.

Lori faces up to life in prison when she’s sentenced on July 31. Court TV will carry the proceedings live.

Back in May, the so-called Doomsday Cult Mom was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 9-year-old JJ Vallow, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell. She was also found guilty of grand theft. The kids’ bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Freemont County, Idaho property in 2020.

Prior to trial, Lori’s case was severed from Chad’s. Chad is expected to go on trial on April 1, 2024.

Last month, Fremont County District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that only immediate family members of the victims would be permitted to speak at the sentencing hearing.

The following family members are expected to speak on behalf of the victims:

Colby Ryan: Lori’s oldest son and Tylee and JJ’s old brother

Kay Woodcock: JJ’s grandmother and JJ’s designated representative

Summer Shiflet: Lori’s sister and Tylee’s designated representative

Samantha Gwilliam: Tammy’s sister

Other loved ones had expressed interest in speaking on behalf of the victims, but Judge Boyce had to eliminate them because they were not immediate family members. Tammy’s aunt, Vicki Hoban, was granted special permission to speak due to the fact that Tammy’s mother passed away in June; but Lori’s attorneys later argued that an aunt is not a victim under Idaho law, and therefore should not be permitted to speak. Judge Boyce kept his ruling, allowing Hoban to speak at the sentencing hearing.

Lori will also have an opportunity to speak before Judge Boyce hands down the sentence. Lori faces 10 years to life in prison on each charge of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She could also receive between one and 20 years in prison on the grand theft charge. She will not be sentenced to death, as Judge Boyce took that option off the table back in March.

While she awaits sentencing, Lori is being housed at the Madison County Jail. After sentencing, she’s expected to be transferred to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. It is believed that she will then serve out her time at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

Lori also faces separate charges in Arizona in connection with the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as conspiring to kill her ex nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

