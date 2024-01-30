Mother charged in 5-year-old’s deadly fall from window

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News Kansas City) — A mother has been charged in connection to her 5-year-old son’s death after he fell 17 stories from an apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in late November, prosecutors announced on Jan. 30.

Corrinne O’Connor is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to Grayson’s death.

Nov. 27, 2023

Police were called to an alley which is where Grayson’s body was located.

Officers noticed “catastrophic damage” to his head and body, including near his eye, as well as a broken, twisted leg, court documents said.

While emergency medical services personnel attempted to treat Grayson, crews noted his body temperature was cold enough to cause concern.

From the alleyway where Grayson fell, investigators saw an open window on the 17th floor of the building, which was the only open window in the back at the time.