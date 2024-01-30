Mother charged in 5-year-old’s deadly fall from window

Posted at 6:57 PM, January 30, 2024
Scripps News Kansas City Scripps News Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News Kansas City) — A mother has been charged in connection to her 5-year-old son’s death after he fell 17 stories from an apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in late November, prosecutors announced on Jan. 30.

Corrinne O’Connor is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to Grayson’s death.

Mug shot of Corrinne O'Connor

Mug shot of Corrinne O’Connor, who’s charged in the death of her 5-year-old son. (Jackson County Department of Corrections) via Scripps news Kansas City

Nov. 27, 2023

Police were called to an alley which is where Grayson’s body was located.

Officers noticed “catastrophic damage” to his head and body, including near his eye, as well as a broken, twisted leg, court documents said.

While emergency medical services personnel attempted to treat Grayson, crews noted his body temperature was cold enough to cause concern.

From the alleyway where Grayson fell, investigators saw an open window on the 17th floor of the building, which was the only open window in the back at the time.

More In:

Related Stories

photos of two men on a monitor in studio

Prosecutors Want Richard Allen’s Attorneys Sanctioned

Prosecutors have asked for the attorneys representing Richard Allen to be sanctioned for allowing leaks, including crime scene photos. More

Alec Baldwin re-charged with involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin Reportedly Considering Reality Show

Actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly considering a reality show despite facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter. More

photo of Katherine Magbanua in a heart

Katherine Magbanua Looking for Love in Prison

Katherine Magbanua, sentenced to life for Dan Markel's murder, has a profile on a website offering penpal connections for inmates. More

TRENDING

photo of Katherine Magbanua in a heart
Jennifer Crumbley's defense attorney wiping away tears
Alex Murdaugh looks on in court

LATEST NEWS

split screen photo of man and woman
Michelle Troconis gestures in court
Mug shot of Corrinne O'Connor
erica stefanko appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

This state could be the next to use nitrogen gas in executions
Missing Oklahoma woman found dead under a pile of clothes in her car
New York brothers face 130 charges for stockpile of weapons, hit list