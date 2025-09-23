MS v. Jeffrey Spence: Plotting Father Murder Trial

RIPLEY, Miss. (Court TV) — A Mississippi man is standing trial on charges he murdered his daughter’s boyfriend during a robbery.

Jeffrey Spence is facing murder charges in the death of Kirby Carpenter, who was found dead outside his home. Prosecutors say he plotted with his wife and their daughter, Caitlin Spence, who was dating the victim. Caitlin previously pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder as part of an agreement with prosecutors that will require her to testify against her parents, Explore Jefferson reported. Karen, initially scheduled to stand trial with her husband, pleaded guilty one day before jury selection to accessory to grand larceny after the fact and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Caitlin called 911 to report finding Carpenter’s body on Dec. 2, 2022, but investigators say he was murdered days before, on Nov. 30, 2022. Carpenter’s body was found outside near a shed, with a curtain covering his body. A toolbox was also left on top of his body. First responders noted drag marks between Carpenter’s body and a pool of blood in the carport.

Carpenter, described as a businessman, was known to carry large amounts of money. His mother told officers that he always had a bag with him containing $200,000 to $300,000 in cash, silver or gold. When Carpenter was found, he had $2,868 in cash on him.

In the months before Carpenter’s murder, Caitlin had given birth to the couple’s child, and her parents had come from their home in Virginia to stay with them and help. Caitlin told officers that her parents left town and returned to their home on Nov. 29. But Jeff was called to the attention of investigators after Carpenter’s mother also noticed a bag of silver coins worth thousands of dollars in the trunk of his vehicle.

One year after Carpenter’s murder, investigators got a key piece of evidence they needed in the form of a witness: a former employee of Carpenter’s named David Barnes. When Barnes was arrested for burglary on Nov. 2, 2023, he began crying and told the police that Caitlin told him that “things got out of hand and Jeff Spence killed Kirby.”

Jury selection begins Tuesday, Sept. 23.