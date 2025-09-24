Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney, recounted securing assets, and handling disputes over missing valuables while handling the $1.5 million estate after Carpenter's death. (9/24/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Luigi Mangione walking

Justice Dept. Officials Scolded By Judge Over Statements About Mangione

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney

Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

VIDEO

Isabelle's Girlfriend Details Events Leading to Hoyle's Disappearance

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

Travis Decker

Authorities Say Travis Decker, Wanted in Deaths of 3 daughters, Is Dead

chris mcallister testifies

Jurors Hear Distraught Caitlin Spence in 911 Call

jeffrey spence in court

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Elizabeth Betolla delivers victim impact statement

Tania Wise's Mother Addresses Court: 'The Grief is Overwhelming'

Jose Soto-Escalera sits in court

Soto-Escalera Defense Struggles to Get Witnesses to Court

bloody crime scene

New Docuseries Shines Light On Ellen Greenberg's Death

New evidence and crime scene photos released in the Idaho Student Murders investigation include images of convicted killer Bryan Kohberger's white Elantra, fingerprints, and victim Xana Kernoodle's food delivery bag, among other items.

Idaho Student Killings: New Photos Reveal More Details About Crime Scene

MORE VIDEOS