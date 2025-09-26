Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Caitlin Spence, daughter of murder suspect Jeffrey Spence and girlfriend of victim Kirby Carpenter, testified against her dad as part of a plea deal. Caitlin told the jury that Jeffrey confessed to killing Carpenter. (9/25/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney

Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

chris mcallister testifies

Jurors Hear Distraught Caitlin Spence in 911 Call

jeffrey spence in court

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson sentenced

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

Donna Adelson reacts to guilty verdict

Donna Adelson Seeks New Trial, Alleges Juror Misconduct, Biased Judge

Evan Higginbotham, one of the jurors in Donna Adelson's case

Donna Adelson Juror #6 Reveals What Went on in the Deliberation Room

kathryn restelli in court

Kathryn Restelli Sentenced in Family Plot Murder Case

charlie adelson transport video

'My Man!' Charlie Adelson Thanks Transporters for Wendy's

Kathryn Restelli

Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

MORE VIDEOS