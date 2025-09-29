Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Collapses in Court

- Watch Live
After the judge in MS v. Jeffrey Spence declared a mistrial, victim Kirby Carpenter's mother collapsed and passed out. She was seen overcome with emotion and openly wailing in court. Paramedics were called and thankfully she is OK. (9/29/25) MORE
