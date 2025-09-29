Defense: The State Has No 'Hard Proof' of Jeffrey Spence's Guilt

Defense attorney David Hill presents closing arguments saying the state has no 'hard proof' of Jeffrey Spence's guilt and that the prosecution is 'leaving a lot out' of the timeline. (9/29/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Jury Says They're Deadlocked

Defense attorney David Hill

Defense: The State Has No 'Hard Proof' of Jeffrey Spence's Guilt

Jeffrey Spence - (States' Closing Argument)

State: 'There's A Lot Of Evidence... Everything Points to Jeff Spence'

Donna Adelson reacts to hearing the verdict

Donna Adelson Denied Acquittal, New Trial, and Leave to Interview Jurors

Carolyn Aguayo, defendant Jeffrey Spence's daughter

Jeffrey Spence's Daughter: 'I Saw an Anger and a Violence in His Eyes'

Caitlin Spence on the stand

Caitlin Spence Testifies Against Her Own Father

Brad Johnson

Officer Details Finding $38K, Gold In Jeffrey Spence's Safe Deposit Boxes

Bart Adams, Kirby Carpenter's real estate attorney

Attorney Details Estate Chaos After Kirby Carpenter's Death

Investigator Chris McAllister

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Court Views Photos of Crime Scene

chris mcallister testifies

Jurors Hear Distraught Caitlin Spence in 911 Call

jeffrey spence in court

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson sentenced

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

MORE VIDEOS