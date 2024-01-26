Nashville man arrested after caught dragging body through apartment complex

Posted at 11:30 AM, January 26, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Detectives are trying to identify a human body after police arrested a man trying to dispose of the person at an apartment complex near the Nashville airport.

Police arrested Dominic Collier for what happened at Parliament Place Apartments in Nashville.

Residents, who want to remain anonymous, said they are constantly on edge.

“My neighbor’s apartment has been broken into. I know several people who had the apartments broken into,” the resident said to Scripps News Nashville.

They also hate that someone lost their life.

“He was treated wrong, and I feel that when a person is dead it’s bad enough you have to deal with that.”

Collier was seen dragging a male victim from the third floor to the second, according to the affidavit. An apartment resident told detectives they watched Collier push the body into a rain culvert.

Police found the male victim with a white garbage bag around his head and a backpack. He was wrapped in two blankets, a shower curtain, and duct tape.

Police identified Collier as the suspect after the property manager pulled a surveillance video. They also found the clothes Collier was wearing when he was trying to dispose of the victim.

Residents alleged drugs could’ve played a role.

“The story around there is the man died from a drug overdose but whosoever house it was in is facing legal problems, so that caused them to wrap the body up and do all the extra stuff,” a concerned resident said.

They said ambulances respond to the small property often. Nashville Fire and EMS told Scripps News Nashville they’ve responded to the address two times so far this year and had 15 runs in 2023.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim or the official cause of death.

Collier’s bond is set for $75,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on January 26. He’s charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and for not reporting a dead body.

