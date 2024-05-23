Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler violated policy, police say

Posted at 12:44 PM, May 23, 2024
Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Detective Bryan Gillis violated department policy by not activating his body-worn camera when engaging pro golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler was arrested May 17 outside of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville after he allegedly failed to stop and follow officers’ directions as he attempted to drive into the golf club to participate in the PGA Championship. Traffic surrounding the golf course was at a standstill due to a fatal accident.

scheffler speaks to reporters

FILE – Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer’s vehicle — an interaction that police said resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

After being booked on four criminal counts, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, Scheffler returned to the course and teed off later in the morning.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Gillis should have activated his bodycam during the incident. She added that there are no known videos showing what led up to the encounter between Gillis and Scheffler.

A police report obtained by Scripps News said Scheffler attempted to drive around traffic when Gillis “stopped the subject.”

Although officials are releasing some video taken at the time of the arrest, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg added they are withholding some footage of the incident at the request of prosecutors.

“Detective Gillis was counseled by his supervisor. We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation,” Gwinn-Villaroel said while not detailing what that action involved.

Greenberg noted the department’s checkered history. In 2023, The Department of Justice issued a report on the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department, stating it has “reasonable cause” to believe the department engages “in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.”

“In Louisville, around the country, but especially here in Louisville, after the recent past, activating body-worn cameras is critically important for our police department to have evidence, to maintain the community’s trust, to be transparent,” the mayor said.

Scheffler remained at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking following the May 16-19 PGA Championship.

Scheffler was due in court for an arraignment hearing Monday, but the judge granted a request to have the court date postponed until June 3.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

