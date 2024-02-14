Should Adam Montgomery be made to face a jury of his peers?

Posted at 11:23 AM, February 14, 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — The case of a Massachusetts man accused of fatally beating his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, and concealing her body is well under way. Defendant Adam Montgomery, however, has been noticeably absent from court each day at his own murder trial. He refuses transport from the prison to the courthouse on a daily basis.

Adam and Harmony Montgomery side by side

(L) Adam Montgomery, (R) Harmony Montgomery (Photos provided by Manchester Police Dept.)

Court TV anchor Ashley Willcott shared her thoughts From the Bench:

“Nobody calls me and asks me at the beginning of each day, ‘Are you coming to work today?'”

While it is well within a defendant’s rights not to come to court, Judge Ashley urged Courties to weigh in on social media whether they’d prefer to see Montgomery face a jury of his peers.

“Also interesting to note,” continued Judge Ashley, “that if you’re a witness in a criminal case, you can be subpoenaed and made to come to court to testify.”

For example, court was adjourned one day because Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s estranged wife, claimed to be suffering from a migraine.

“I understand why defense doesn’t want to keep questioning a witness with a migraine because you want her full attention,” explained Judge Ashley, “but the point of all this, from the bench — and I’ve experienced it firsthand — you never know what’s going to happen in a courtroom.”

