Taylor Schabusiness sentencing: What to expect

By IVY BROWN and GRACE WONG

GREEN BAY (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering her sexual partner while high on drugs faces life in prison at her sentencing Tuesday.

In July, Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of all charges in the February 2022 death of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness had claimed she was suffering from mental illness when she strangled Thyrion with a chain during sex while they were high on methamphetamine. In police interviews admitted as trial evidence, she also admitted to sexually assaulting and dismembering his corpse.

Days before her scheduled sentencing, Schabusiness’ attorneys requested a continuance from the Court, saying they had been unable to meet with their client at the jail “due to her current observation and watch status.”

Her attorneys later confirmed to Court TV that sentencing will continue as scheduled on Sept. 26. During the proceedings, victim impact statements are expected and the defense said they will put on a mitigation case.

Family members of Schabusiness are expected to be called as witnesses. The defense said they also intend to call an expert to testify about the effects of methamphetamine. Schabusiness is expected to speak at her sentencing.

Sentencing proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10:30ET/9:30CT.