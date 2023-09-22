Three adults charged after 6-month-old baby nearly dies from rat bites

By IVY BROWN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Court TV) — Three adults are in custody after a 6-month-old baby nearly died after suffering dozens of rat bites, according to multiple reports.

Warning: This report contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Sept. 13, David Schonabaum called police to report finding his son covered in blood in his bassinet, reported WEVV. Evansville police said the child had more than fifty rat bites across his body, including exposed bones on his fingers.

Hospital staff called the incident a “near fatal event” in which the child reportedly received blood transfusions and lost several fingers, reported WEHT.

Investigators described the scene as covered in trash and clutter. They also spotted rodent feces and traps throughout the home, according to an affidavit obtained by WEHT.

David Schonabaum reportedly told authorities the home was owned by his cousin, who allowed his family to stay there, including his wife Angel Schonabaum and their three children. Angel’s sister, Delaina Thurman, also lived at the home with her two children, according to the cited affidavit.

WEVV reported all three adults had open cases with the Indiana Department of Child Services, and a case manager last visited the home on Sept. 9.

David, Schonabaum, Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman are all currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges of child neglect.