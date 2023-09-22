Opening statements banner

Three adults charged after 6-month-old baby nearly dies from rat bites

Posted at 11:57 AM, September 22, 2023

By IVY BROWN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Court TV) — Three adults are in custody after a 6-month-old baby nearly died after suffering dozens of rat bites, according to multiple reports.

Warning: This report contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Sept. 13, David Schonabaum called police to report finding his son covered in blood in his bassinet, reported WEVV. Evansville police said the child had more than fifty rat bites across his body, including exposed bones on his fingers.

David Schonabaum, Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman mugshots

(L to R) David Schonabaum, Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman. (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Hospital staff called the incident a “near fatal event” in which the child reportedly received blood transfusions and lost several fingers, reported WEHT.

Investigators described the scene as covered in trash and clutter. They also spotted rodent feces and traps throughout the home, according to an affidavit obtained by WEHT.

David Schonabaum reportedly told authorities the home was owned by his cousin, who allowed his family to stay there, including his wife Angel Schonabaum and their three children. Angel’s sister, Delaina Thurman, also lived at the home with her two children, according to the cited affidavit.

WEVV reported all three adults had open cases with the Indiana Department of Child Services, and a case manager last visited the home on Sept. 9.

David, Schonabaum, Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman are all currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges of child neglect.

 

More In:

Related Stories

photo of a smiling blonde woman

Documents Detail Abuse Alleged By Ruby Franke’s Children

Police said they found rope, handcuffs and a paste made of cayenne pepper and honey while serving search warrants. More

Kamar Humphrey, Iyana Sawyer's neighbor.

Pregnant Niece Murder Trial: Victim’s Former Neighbor Testifies

Kamar Humphrey says he had a sexual relationship with Iyana Sawyer. Jonathan Quiles is on trial for murdering Sawyer and her unborn baby. More

Ruby Franke during a virtual court appearance

Documents: Ruby Franke used cayenne pepper, honey to treat wounds

Documents indicate that detectives serving a search warrant found handcuffs, ropes, journals, bandages and a 'possible safe room.' More

TRENDING

A man wearing a suit without a tie sits in a courtroom looking down
sydney powell appears in court
Lynn Turner at sentencing.

LATEST NEWS

April McLaughlin mugshot
Veronica Youngblood mugshot
booking photo of Gregory Showalter
Taylor Schabusiness mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS

Police: Trucker charged in 2 cold case murders could have more victims
Teen arrested for 28-acre fire caused by fireworks with friends
Police: Boy killed after baseball game was case of mistaken identity