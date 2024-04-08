Woman enters plea agreement in poisoning of Airman husband’s coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (Court TV/Scripps News Tucson) — An Arizona woman accepted a plea agreement Monday on charges she poisoned her husband’s coffee.

In Aug., Melody Felicano Johnson was accused of pouring bleach into Roby Johnson’s coffee. She was indicted on four charges, including attempting to commit first-degree murder.

On Monday, Melody pleaded guilty to two counts of adding poison or harmful substance to food. Under the plea agreement, she faces up to two years in prison and three years of probation. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

RELATED | Arizona woman accused of poisoning Airman husband’s coffee

Roby, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, noticed his coffee tasting bad while stationed in Germany. In a statement, he says he started buying chemical testing strips, which showed traces of bleach.

The couple returned to the U.S. in June and settled at Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in July.

Roby collected multiple videos, including one on July 18th, which showed Melody taking bleach, pouring it into a container, then walking over to the coffee maker and pouring it inside.

After turning the videos over to the authorities, a search warrant was served on the home, where the liquid inside the coffee maker smelled like bleach. Authorities said they located a container inside Melody’s bedroom under her bathroom sink, which smelled like bleach. The container also had a small amount of liquid inside.

Both Roby and Melody had separate bedrooms and bathrooms inside of the home.

Documents said Roby believed she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits.