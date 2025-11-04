rachel wade iwak

Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard's Oct. 9 Travel Route Timeline

Photos released from a California rental car business allegedly shows missing Melodee Buzzard and her mom Ashlee Buzzard wearing wigs on Oct. 7; as new information about an Oct. 9 travel route timeline taken by the pair is addressed. (11/4/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Unsolved Cases ,

Latest Videos

Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Oct. 9 travel route

Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard's Oct. 9 Travel Route Timeline

melodee buzzard home

Additional Search Warrants Served in Search for Melodee Buzzard

split screen Melodee Buzzard and Colby Ryan

Lori Daybell's Son on Missing Melodee Buzzard: 'The Similarities Are Scary'

Rebecca Haro

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Kada Scott missing poster

Report: Kada Scott Died From Gunshot Wound

melodee buzzard poster

Calif. 9-Year-Old Missing: Where is Melodee Buzzard?

Kada Scott

Missing Woman Kada Scott's Remains Found

photos of Nnakai Pratt

Parents Charged After Infant Reported Missing Found in Trash Bag

Emmanuel Haro's father, Jake Haro, pleads guilty

Baby Emmanuel Haro's Father Jake Haro Pleads Guilty to Murder

keon king arrest

Arrest Made in Disappearance of Kada Scott

Britney Gard found

Missing Mother of Two Britney Gard Found Alive

text graphic

Suzanne Simpson's Sister Arrested For Harassing Brad's Family

MORE VIDEOS