Bad Grade Murder: Judge Sentences Jeremy Goodale

Jeremy Goodale was ordered to serve a life sentence, with possibility of parole after 25 years, for killing high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The judge told Goodale he's a better candidate for rehabilitation than his co-defendant. (11/15/23)   MORE

Jeremy Goodale listens as he's sentenced.

Bad Grade Murder: Judge Sentences Jeremy Goodale

Christian Graber speaks at Jeremy Goodale's sentencing

Nohema Graber's Son to Jeremy Goodale: 'There's Hope For You'

Jeremy Goodale

Jeremy Goodale Apologizes to Victim’s Family

Jeremy Goodale Cries As Sister Testifies at Sentencing Hearing

Dean Goodale, Jeremy Goodale's father.

Jeremy Goodale's Father Sobs At Son's Sentencing Hearing

Goodale proffer interview.

Bad Grade Murder Sentencing: Goodale Describes Killing Teacher

Graber Spapchat

Bad Grade Murder Sentencing: Cop Details Shocking Snapchat Exchange

Jeremy Goodale appears in court

Jeremy Goodale Faces Sentencing For Killing Teacher

