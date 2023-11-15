Bad Grade Murder: Judge Sentences Jeremy Goodale

- Watch Live
Jeremy Goodale was ordered to serve a life sentence, with possibility of parole after 25 years, for killing high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The judge told Goodale he's a better candidate for rehabilitation than his co-defendant. (11/15/23) MORE
