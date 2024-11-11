Celebrity Stylist Murder: Defense Tries to Exclude Accomplice Evidence

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Monica Sementilli, her lover, Robert Baker and Christopher Austin allegedly killed Fabio Sementilli, but Baker says Monica was not involved. Her defense is trying to keep out evidence from Austin, who may try implicate her in the plot. (11/11/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?