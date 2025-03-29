Trial & Error Sundays

Connecticut House of Horrors: Victim's Biological Mom Talks to Court TV

A man who's now 32 was allegedly confined to a tiny room by stepmom Kimberly Sullivan, who trapped him in a world of isolation and suffering for decades until he was rescued weighing only 68 lbs. The man's biological mom spoke to Court TV. (3/28/25) MORE

Kimberly Sullivan

Captive Stepson Trial: Kimberly Sullivan Arraigned

ruby franke graphic

Ruby Franke Case Sparks Change in Utah State Law

kimberly sullivan appears in court

Captive Stepson Trial: Kimberly Sullivan Appears in Court

Graphic depicting that a phone call is taking place

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

kimberly sullivan in court

How Did Stepmom Allegedly Hold Man Captive for 20 Years?

smiling female pacific islander

Social Worker Allegedly Punched, Slapped Adopted Daughter Until She Died

graphic that says

Judge Ashley: Don't Assume a Child is Safe Because of Who They Live With

Kelli Bryant in court

Kelli Bryant Faces New Charges After Allegedly Abandoning Kids

mug shot of a pale white woman with dark straight hair (and bangs)

NICU Nurse Faces New Charges, Is Now Accused of Abusing 3 Babies Total

Cody at Touchscreen

Touchscreen: Inside the Video Showing Teen Fights in Detention

Missing Skelton Brothers

Missing Skelton Boys’ Case in Court After 15 Years

kevin and chad franke

Ruby Franke's Family Speaks About Upcoming Docuseries

