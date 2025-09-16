Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jake and Rebecca Haro, who are charged with murdering their 7-month-old son, returned to court for a felony settlement hearing. They asked the judge for more time, signaling that their attorneys might be working out a plea agreement. (9/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?