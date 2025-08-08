DA Seeks Death Penalty for Florida Mom Accused of Stomping Girl to Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Nakishia Williams is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her daughter Nia, 7, who suffered severe blunt-force trauma when her mom allegedly stomped on her stomach. The DA is seeking the death penalty. (8/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?