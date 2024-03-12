Disturbing New Details in Madeline Soto Case: What Did Her Mom Know?

- Watch Live
The focus in the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto, 13, remains on Stephan Sterns, her mom's boyfriend. The question is: Does Madeline's mom, Jenn Soto, know more than she's letting on? Plus, all that's trending in true crime. (3/12/24) MORE
