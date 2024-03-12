Disturbing New Details in Madeline Soto Case: What Did Her Mom Know?

The focus in the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto, 13, remains on Stephan Sterns, her mom's boyfriend. The question is: Does Madeline's mom, Jenn Soto, know more than she's letting on? Plus, all that's trending in true crime. (3/12/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Julie Grant with Soto case GFX on the monitor.

Julie Grant with images of Elijah Vue on the monitor.

Julie Grant: People Who Mistreat Kids Should Suffer the Same Torture

judge and two women in courtroom

Harmony Montgomery's Mother Appears at Hearing for Her Estate

Statements made by Jenn Soto during a WFTV interview are reviewed and statement inconsistencies and contradictions are addressed in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Are Jenn Soto's Statements Consistent?

Kayla Montgomery addresses the parole baord

'I've Been Working On Myself': Kayla Montgomery Addresses Parole Board

Authorities are asking for surveillance footage of a 1997 beige Nissan Altima.

Search Continues for Elijah Vue: Police Look for Video Footage of Car

Jury selection continues in the murder trial of Cory Bigsby.

Jury Selection Continues in Murder Trial of Cory Bigsby

Officials say surveillance video shows Stephan Sterns throwing items into dumpster, including Madeline Soto's backpack and school laptop.

New Evidence Connects Stephan Sterns to Madeline Soto's Death

elijah vue graphic

Search Continues for Elijah Vue As Child Neglect Details Revealed

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Kayla Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Kayla Montgomery and Her Parole Hearing

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and says that there are plans to search for Harmony Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey: 'It's Hard for Me to Carry On Knowing She's Out There'

Crystal Sorey joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Crystal Sorey's Thoughts on Little Harmony's Killer, Adam Montgomery

