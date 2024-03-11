The Life and Death of Madeline Soto

Days after the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in a wooded area of Kissimmee, Florida, no charges have been filed in her death; but her stepfather is facing charges that he sexually abused her, and that abuse may have gone on for years. Vinnie Politan and his guests dig into the timeline of Madeline’s disappearance and the affidavit obtained by Court TV following the arrest of Madeline’s stepfather, Stephan Sterns.