Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Opening Statements Set for Wednesday

Opening statements start Wednesday in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. Chad Daybell is charged with murder and conspiracy in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. (4/9/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Chad Daybell's defense attorney, John Pryor, delivers his opening statement.

Chad Daybell's Defense Attorney Places Blame on Lori Vallow

Opening statements start Wednesday in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Opening Statements Set for Wednesday

Chad Daybell and his attorney sit at counsel table in court

Jury Seated for Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

After a week of jury selection, a pool of 57 qualified jurors moved forward to the next round.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Continues Monday

Larry Woodcock appears in zoom interview

JJ Vallow's Grandparents Prepare to Travel to Chad Daybell's Trial

Prosecutors in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial claim Chad Daybell killed Tammy Daybell in their marital bed.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Did Chad Daybell Murder Wife in Bed?

The panel discuss whether Chad Daybell's case is stronger or weaker compared to Lori Vallow Daybell's.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Will a Jury Convict Chad Daybell?

Tom Evans, Juror number 18 in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial joins Court TV.

Juror 18 in Lori Vallow's Trial Joins Court TV to Discuss Chad Daybell

interior of courtroom

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Enters Day 2

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Jury selection for the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial starts next week for Chad Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Timeline of Events

Will Chad Daybell point the finger at Lori Vallow and her brother, Alex?

Will Chad Daybell Point Finger at Lori Vallow and Her Brother, Alex?

MORE VIDEOS