Interview: Prosecutor Compares Ferlazzo and Gabby Petito Cases

Prosecutor Sarah George discusses how the case of Gabby Petito helped investigators locate the body of Emily Ferlazzo, which subsequently assisted prosecutors in convicting her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, for her murder. MORE

Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Joseph Ferlazzo, Gabby Petito, Sarah George

