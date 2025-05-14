Is the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Fair?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The Menendez brothers worked hard to rehabilitate themselves and others from behind bars, but Judge Ashley wonders if the resentencing they've been granted is fair when other prisoners have put in the same effort and never got resentenced. (5/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?